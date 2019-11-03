Congrats to the Pierre football team who, apparently, worked hard and went to the playoff to win. That is what any team should do and it is not up to the coach to "allow" a team to score — that is called throwing the game.
It's fun to watch the selfish, self-serving, and self-interested do all they can to shirk their social responsibility by trying to stop the school bond. SD is at the very bottom of investment per student, and it's time we step up and invest in the future of our children and ourselves.
We should outlaw the death penalty. Not only does it cost much more than incarceration, but why give the murderer a more peaceful death than the victim received? Let him or her spend years contemplating why they are locked up.
In the interests of gun safety, the journal should not print pictures of one person pointing a gun at another person. A gun "is always loaded" and should be treated that way at all times.