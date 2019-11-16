It is truly sad to see the misguided machine of social justice take over our city and area. We can rename everything and it still doesn’t change our history — just harder to learn.
I am saddened as I approach Rapid City from the east to see a valley filled with smog. Do we really want to keep doing everything we can to grow bigger?
Sen. Phil Jensen (R) Dist. 33 just said on Fox News tonight, “[A woman’s body] is not really her body ... and, science proves that.” What an unbelievably sexist, uninformed, biologically ignorant and dangerous statement this is. He needs to step out.
You have free articles remaining.
Oh my gosh. The downtown development will be done without a TIF and by a reputable builder.
Could the county commission and city council please stop approving any more building out Sheridan Lake Road past Corral Drive until you widen that road to four lanes, at least out to Countryside South?
If someone is shooting at me or my house wherever it is in Rapid City, I hope the police respond with the size force they feel necessary to protect me and my loved ones. Thanks Rapid City police for putting your lives on the line every day.