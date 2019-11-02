Why is there no mercy rule in high school football playoffs? And why would a coach let his team score 103 points against a team (scoring zero) that traveled half-way across the state to play them?
What was proven at the football game in Pierre on Thursday night when Pierre defeated Spearfish 103 to 0? Is this what these sports fans call fun? Ridiculous.
If the school bond issue passes, they claim it will raise property taxes an average of $17 per month. My Social Security will go up about $25 a month. What to do with the extra $8? Sales tax please.
You have free articles remaining.
Everyone who lives in Rapid City pays property tax. If they are renters, the landlords just add that tax to the monthly rental fee.
As a regular user of the bike path, I would like to commend the Parks Department for the excellent maintenance they provide. The bike path is most always cleared in the early hours of the day.
I do not understand how any veteran or active duty military personnel can support a person who has made denigrating statements about our war heroes and Gold Family parents. He also wanted to shut down the VA hospitals.