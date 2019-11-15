The next time a critical incident occurs you know-it-alls need to show up with your crystal balls to let the police know exactly what occurred and what’s going to occur so they can respond accordingly to what you think is appropriate.
I commend the RC Police Department for their handling of the shots fired on Tuesday since they didn’t know what they were dealing with and were prepared for the worst.
Congrats to Regional Health on the name change and the affiliation with the Mayo system. Both are good decisions by the organization’s leadership and board.
You have free articles remaining.
The Two Cents contributor worried about a power failure if the wind in Cheyenne fails can relax — only once in recorded history did the Cheyenne wind stop and that was at 10:13 a.m., June 9, 1972, for 11 minutes. The sole consequence was that pedestrians, accustomed to leaning into the wind, fell down with only minor injuries reported.
If and when the impeachment trial goes to the Senate, Sen. Thune should re-visit his Dec 18, 1998 speech given during Clinton's impeachment and see how that compares to his loyalty to Trump.