Wow! Building a new civic center with property taxes, and naming it after a company that pays ZERO, yes ZERO, property tax.
The name Ancestor's Park is offensive to me as well as a waste of time and money. If any Native Americans help build and make Rapid City better, they too are a founder. The council should help pass the school bond issue.
Thank you SDSM&T ASME for cleaning up the Adopt A Highway section along W. Nike Rd. Now when do the beautiful pile of orange bags of garbage that you left along the road get picked up? It has been over a month?
Smog in Rapid City? Ya gotta be kidding --- I have lived here 35 years and haven't seen any yet!
Scary that I just saw the first business in Rapid that is going cashless (cards only) in January. But if their network is hacked they won't pay me for having to deal with my bank, pay fees or fight to reestablish my identity, so I guess I don't need their services.
If someone is shooting at me or my house where ever it is in Rapid City I hope the police respond in the size force they feel necessary to protect me and my loved ones. Thanks Rapid City police for putting your lives on the line every day.