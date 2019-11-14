I appreciate the Rapid City Police Department doing their job, but is that amount of response necessary for this meager of a situation?
Wind Cave National Park cannot arbitrarily “bump up” its cave tour fees to make up for lost revenue since raising park fees requires a long process that includes approval by higher authorities in the National Park Service and a period for public comment.
What happens if one of those big shows is taking place and the wind stops blowing? Oh, and by the way, how are you going to get the power from Cheyenne all the way here without mixing it in with all that dirty coal power?
This veteran truly appreciates the businesses that opened their doors and hearts for myself, area veterans and active duty military members this Veterans Day. Enjoyed a nice lunch with a fellow veteran and his girlfriend thanks to local restaurant.
I support the right to peacefully protest the Keystone XL Pipeline. I don't support breaking the law in the name of free speech or destroying public and private property and leaving trash and waste behind for taxpayers to clean up.