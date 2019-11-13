I can't imagine being so stingy and so miserly as to object to providing transportation to students so they can get an education. By the way, providing transportation to students is a duty and responsibility of every school district.
A big thank you to Applebee's for serving free lunch to veterans and active duty military. It was heart-warming to look around and see so many veterans enjoying themselves.
Thank you for sharing the "Recognizing Heroes" pictures with us viewers. Much love, honor, respect and thank you's go out to these wonderful veterans.
Do you really think a cancer patient is worried about marijuana side effects? Do you think parents of children that were having 20 seizures a day that now have one or two are worried about side effects?
I just spent over an hour on the phone with a regional medical facility which culminated in having to put my 13-year-old on the line to satisfy some ridiculous policy of the facility that I, as her mother, cannot view her internet medical information without her teen's approval. Competition is a good thing.