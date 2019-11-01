As a homeowner, I am voting 'no' on the school bond. Not because we do not need infrastructure updates, but because property taxes are at almost confiscatory levels in contrast to income levels. I will vote 'yes' if a sales tax is initiated to pay for it. Everyone should pay, not just property owners.
Any reason the walking paths have not been cleared of our recent snowfall? Shaded areas in particular are dangerous to be walking or riding a bike on.
The Rapid City Police Department needs to look into how a schoolyard fight involving two 12-year-olds had to escalate into a policeman hitting a girl in the face. "Ensuring public safety" doesn't excuse everything.
Why is Natalie Stites Means playing the race card? Two middle school girls get in a fight (that’s news?) and a police officer breaks it up. Race has nothing to do with it. Parents need to step up and teach their children to obey authority.
So, Sen. Rounds, you oppose troop withdrawals and stopping the shedding of American blood in the Middle East over "endless wars." I will remember that at the voting booth.