I don’t mind Canadian companies mining in the hills for gold. But I expect the state of SD to mandate a bond of at least $100 million in order to clean up the site after they finish.
I'm certainly not proud of my state of South Dakota for killing a man instead of locking him away from society for ever. Especially when it's so much more expensive — thought we were a 'conservative' state?
Did they consider "beefing up security" at the schools instead of changing voting locations?
Democrats: Donald Trump violated his oath of office and the Constitution. Republicans: So what, we don't care.
I for one have read the Ukrainian transcript of the President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian President and the name Biden is the transcript only two times. How can we impeach Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi since they have blown this way out of proportion before reading the facts.
I'd like to see a study on what is more dangerous. Texting while driving, drinking then driving, or driving with a dog on your lap.
Trump tells us that we can't trust the FBI, the press, the Justice Department and has added the courts to his list. He is trying to eliminate every independent check on his power and if that doesn't concern all U.S. citizens, it should.