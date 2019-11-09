For everyone against CBD and marijuana, speak to cancer patients, veterans with PTSD, people with chronic pain or families with children who have seizures that use CBD. You’d be surprised at what you’ll hear.
South Dakota farmers' property tax averages 15.65% of gross farm income. That’s a lower average than farmers from every state bordering S.D. except for Colorado.
It's ironic that school officials decided to ban the use of Rapid City schools as polling places while yet wanting voters to go elsewhere to vote in favor of the huge bond issue. Not a good public relations move.
Republicans like Steve Haugaard and Sue Peterson are using the word (socialism) again. University students I know use the words Democrats and Republicans and liberals and conservatives. HB1087 is very close to kingmaking, and university students and faculty are capable of recognizing overreach.