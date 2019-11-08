Ranchers say property taxes are unfair for them. I submit our residential property tax structure is unfair to homeowners. A perfect example is the school bond initiative. Over-reliance on property taxes for education is largely responsible for the high tax environment on property.
If ranchers are getting a bad deal on property taxes, maybe they will give up their sales tax exemptions that are over a billion dollars a year. Last time I checked, there were no exemptions for me on property tax.
I agree with farmers and ranchers that the evaluation of their property taxes is unfair. One way to help with property tax levies is to require all nonprofit organizations to pay their share and this includes Rapid City Regional and churches.
Every year, we hear the same thing about property taxes for farmers/ranchers. I think they will not be happy until they pay no property taxes. I guess others should support schools, sheriff departments, etc.
Thank you Gov. Noem, for saying “no” to the the growing of cbd. People need to do their homework and see how legalizing this drug is becoming abused, etc.