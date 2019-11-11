Medical bankruptcy is a stain on our great nation. Hard working folks facing financial ruin for the crime of having gotten old and/or sick should not be the fate of those supporting the world's greatest economy. Wake up folks - it's way past time for a public healthcare option.
The EB-5 bill was corrupt before and yet Rounds is bringing it back with Lindsey Graham in tow. Sounds foul to me.
Donald Trump established a private charitable foundation, took tax deductions for money he put into the foundation, then spent that money on himself. That's tax fraud and if he wasn't an elite celebrity he would be in prison for it.
Thank you to the wonderful young man who saw me trip, fall and hit my head recently near the library. He graciously helped me up and pointed out my bleeding head so I could attend to it. Also thank you to the lovely library employee who got me an antiseptic wipe and bandaid.
Just for the record and to clear some confusion lingering among the populace. What we are now experiencing is standard time. I anxiously await March 8, 2020 when we return to daylight savings time. It will be so refreshing to once again enjoy another hour of light in the evenings.