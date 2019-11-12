RECOGNIZING HEROES ON VETERANS DAY by Adam Fondren Photos spoke more words by looking into the faces of those photos than any written article could have. Many of us look at Veterans Day as a day off from work, a day for chores or an extended day of the weekend; but we should all stop for a moment and give thanks to those who have kept us free all these years.
To stop voter fraud use photo ID and paper ballots.
Why is it that it seems that Rapid City is the only municipality that has the downtown snow policy of "when a snow alert is declared" and all the others say when a certain amount of snow falls, no parking for snow removal. Very few hear that a snow alert is declared and the most of them either don't understand or don't care.
Oh no, losses pile up as Wind Cave elevator closure enters fifth month. I know, let's do what the State did when our park entrance revenues were down, just bump the current fee up another $10 and folks will come in droves.
Remember when the GOP impeached Clinton for lying back in ’98? Now that Trump violated the Constitution as well as not telling the truth (lying), they don’t think these actions are impeachable.
Over 13000 free rides given to students per month makes me think the school district needs to reevaluate their bus system or at least negotiate a reduced payment with the city. It is parents responsibility to get them to school not the city and that is a lot of lost revenue for the city that we need.