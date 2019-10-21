Hats off to Dusty Johnson for using his brain and doing what’s right rather than being another lemming pocket politician.
Republicans need to remember that they are wasting their vote when they support Dusty Johnson. He supports the Democratic policies more times than not.
Maybe people have always been this way and I am simply naive, but the way people treat others on social media absolutely blows me away. Why do people need to be so nasty to each other?
Everyone wants street repairs but money is a problem. Solution: Install cameras to photograph red light runners which would quickly pay for that equipment and installation to be followed by plenty of money for street repairs from fines for the many, many red light runners.
For those who think the deputies play and the commissioners just waste money I hope those deputies never have to be out in all kinds of adverse conditions looking for some one you love. They risk their lives every day to protect us and take care of us in spite of the ones who have no respect or concern for their life or the need of proper equipment so why don’t you run for county commissioner.