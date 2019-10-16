The S.D. minimum wage is increasing. So are the prices of the goods and services those individuals provide to us, as businesses don’t absorb costs — they pass them along to the customer. Keep that in mind when you wonder why it costs more to buy something.
The good old conservative attitude has won out in Rapid City again. Let’s not improve access to the new improved downtown area from the new improved civic center because it costs money.
There are all these random crosswalks on Mount Rushmore Road. Why isn’t there a flashing light button to keep people safe while crossing? Someone’s going to get hurt.
Prompted by the announcement of the upcoming closure of the Army Navy store: Very few individuals can appreciate the day-to-day challenges of a small business owner and how outside actions can impact the financial success of their business.
We enjoyed Jacey Garcia's story on his Native American heritage, and how he is trying to educate his friends in college, etc. You have some good thoughts and ideas, and prayer will help to make the difference.