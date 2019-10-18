Instead of spending over $1 million to light downtown up like Las Vegas, use the money to add street lights in neighborhoods that are inadequately lit. It may help curb crime. They pay taxes, too.
Curious if the public could know how many of the 24,000 guests of the Care Campus are repeat “visitors” on my dime? Interesting the county can quote completion percentages, but not relapses as they “celebrate” this milestone.
Another $87,000 wasted. Sure glad there is no problem increasing property taxes to cover it.
Face it Rapid City, the problem with the Omaha crossing started with the “build the new civic center at all costs” attitude. And that put parking on the back burner with the burner turned off.
The Rapid City Indian Boarding School closed in 1933. I sympathize with the Native community, but I do not feel I need to take responsibility for things that happened long before I was born.
It was very nice to see the write-up on Leah Oxner and Kimberly Webber in the Journal. In a world of negatives, it is wonderful to hear about the great teachers that we have in Rapid City.