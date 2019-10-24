I was embarrassed to see a bunch of Republican Representatives “storm” closed hearings (where there are Republicans participating) — especially carrying their cell phones into a SCIF. Regular federal employees would be subject to disciplinary action or termination for doing that.
I think all you parents need to be more concerned about the kind of children you leave to this planet rather than the kind of planet you leave to your children.
Reference RC Journal headline of Oct. 20, 2019, I certainly hope that our American democracy and election process has not become the person who raises the most campaign cash wins. I suspect that much of that money comes with expectations that may not be in the best interest of all Americans and the country.