It’s disappointing to read someone who thinks investing in our young people through extracurricular activities is a waste of taxpayer money. It is certainly better than incarceration.
When is Rapid City going to acknowledge we have an addiction/mental health crisis in town causing homelessness? Can't have a real discussion about solving a problem until you correctly identify it.
To all the parents and grandparents who shop online, do you ask those companies to sponsor your kids and grandkids? Or do you go to the local businesses and ask them?
Please someone primary Dusty Johnson. We need a conservative Republican in that position.
So you’re concerned about Johnson’s vote against Trump's decision in Syria, but you’re not concerned about the people that’s been helping the United States be slaughtered after being abandoned?
I admire Dusty Johnson for voting his conscience instead of his party. I just hope the other two have the same morality.
Someone should perhaps notify Nadler, Schiff, and Pelosi about Pennington County's new SHERP Pro tank-like ATV. They are made by a Russian company.