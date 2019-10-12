When there is a traffic accident in Rapid City the wrecker service or police should carry a broom to clean glass and parts from the street so people don't have to play dodgeball to protect their tires.
To the person who thinks kids and adults are on computers at the library too long, how do you know they are not using them for “real needs” as you apparently would, and if you’d get up and going earlier you might just get on.
Does a doctor stop treating patients because the waiting room is not full? Does a lawyer not address a jury if the the courtroom is empty? Did the teacher get paid to do a job? Do your job like the rest of the us.
Anybody else irritated that one third of the screen of your favorite TV program is covered with scrolling messages, advertising and maps. Couldn’t these scroll during commercials or only once per hour?
I agree with the writer who thinks hemp would be the greatest cash crop ever for the farmers. But only after the slight of hand switch to cannabis and you really can't tell them apart and they smell alike, too.