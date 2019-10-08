How many more times is the city going to "fix" the Omaha Street crossing? Why not just re-time the traffic light there and save a few million dollars? But that's not the government way.
So a short time after our leaders dump a bunch of money into a goofy hockey program, we find out that about a half a million bucks has disappeared. Why am I not at all surprised?
A soldier ran and carried an American flag the entire Crazy Horse marathon. Goes to show you if you put your mind to do something, you can do it.
Access to clean, drinkable water is more valuable than gold or uranium. The Journal reports that last year Wharf Mine used 2.04 million pounds of cyanide and now the EPA is proposing an exemption from safe drinking water standards for uranium mining waste to be put in an aquifer. What are we doing to South Dakota?
If you feel a few pancakes from the fire department will reduce the bond obligation, you are sadly mistaken. Even if it could, once a bond is paid off taxes are not reduced. That money disappears into a sucking money hole and absorbed into the unaccountable system.
The statistics on jailing tells me South Dakota has the best law enforcement.