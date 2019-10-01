What will it take for our city government to be ashamed of the condition of our residential streets? Our leaders are failing us and and they don’t care. No streets but great homeless facilities — clean up our government.
If you have a dog and insist on leaving it outside to bark constantly day and night to irritate your neighbors while you are away from home, please do one of three things. Get a bark collar, move to the country, or get rid of the dog.
I think I finally understand Hillary Clinton now: I see that in Rapid City it takes a whole village to house, clothe, feed, inoculate, educate, diaper, and give free rides on the city buses to other people’s kids. Wow, my working parents did all of that by themselves a few decades back — what has changed?
The Black Hills Community Theater production of "Beauty and the Beast" was absolutely amazing. The singing, acting and orchestra were superb. It was truly professional.
Isn’t it time we stop worrying if we are a Democrat or a Republican and just do what is best for the country?