Pedestrian bridge over Omaha was studied, debated and denied several years ago. The solution to safe crossing is people with common sense who obey the traffic laws including drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.
I just finished reading a biography of General George Custer, who had a brazen hell-bent attitude, and his demise at the Battle of the Little Big Horn. His personality about winning at all costs are eerily familiar with our current President; could history be about to repeat itself?
The Airport says they are no longer eligible for many infrastructure and other improvement grants, yet they are a construction zone 365 days a year. So are our the City's dollars going towards the new glass elevator?
Ahh yes, the old mantra that guns don’t kill people, people kill people. You have to be fairly simplistic to not understand that guns are a tool developed to kill, and to kill more efficiently than spears, knives and clubs.
I love the new parking meters: I ran errands at the bookstore, a jewelry store, and the Dahl, finding parking right in front of each and using the 15 minute courtesy button on the meters. And when I go to the library now, there is always parking right in front and it’s FREE.