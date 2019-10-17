Who pays the IRS an $87,000 penalty for Pennington County for the decisions of public officials? Wasted money because of incompetence and we, the taxpayers, pay for it.
I can't fathom that there are still people who leave their vehicles unlocked with the keys in them, or even worse their guns.
Bad idea to plant trees in the median on Omaha West of E. Blvd. to 2nd Street. Pedestrians often appear out of the trees crossing at night, someone is going to get hit. Obstructed vision on one of our busiest streets, who came up with that idea?
When Central and Stevens football teams play home or away, they are transported by a school bus and when the bands play at home games, they are required to get there in their POV. Seems that both activities are good endeavors, and I will gladly continue to contribute financially.
Thanks to the good neighbor who turned my backpack into the Swim Center after thieves stole from my car. Restores my faith in humankind.
Where is the pothole crew? If the city won’t fix the main roads of potholes, what chance do the residents have of getting theirs fixed?