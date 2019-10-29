Washington National fans acted disgracefully in booing the President, almost as bad as CNN reporting the fact gleefully.
Why is the city of Spearfish ruining our beautiful wide streets? This calls for a new mayor and city council!
Some parents would have a serious talk with their children for fighting with other students. Other parents run straight to attorneys and civil rights leaders to push the blame away from themselves and their kids.
When I was young, my parents said to me, "If you get in trouble at school, it will be nothing like the trouble you will be in when you get home." Guess today parental standards are is completely different.
Let's think about this, If the state parks are under used they need a rate hike to cover the loss if there are lots of visitors they need a rate hike to expand and for more workers and repairs it looks like the only answer is to close the gates.
The Black Hills Symphony’s concert Space Oddessy was spectacular. The streaming of real images from space during unusual music was a moving experience. Wonder if the concert could be repeated so many others could experience. Young people in the audience were spellbound as were the adults. Great performance!