There is a time limit on the library computers. At the most, I have waited 15 minutes when they are all being used. Ask a librarian how to sign in.
So, I understand getting upset about freeloaders! What I don’t understand is that most conservatives complain solely about the people less fortunate than yourselves. Never hear much about the wealthy paying crap wages, bail outs of the auto industry, banking industry, continual decline in taxes to the wealthy.
Congratulations to the Stevens High School marching band for receiving a superior rating and the second place trophy in the marching band competition at Laramie, Wyoming.
Given the events going on in Syria and the ongoing issue of Ukraine, it would be a breath of fresh air to hear our congressional delegation say something about country being more important than party.
Thanks for delivering my paper on these miserable days.
Thanks Greta Thunberg for visiting and highlighting the need to solve the Climate Crisis quickly and resolutely, if my grandchildren are going to be able to live on what has been a wonderful planet. We have little time as irreversible changes are occurring and worse are going to occur to our world unless drastic action is taken now.