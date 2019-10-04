Instead of blaming a drop in college enrollment on the lack of state-financed scholarships, universities should roll back the cost increases of recent years to make it more affordable for students.
How many millions have been spent on Memorial Park? How many times has it been redone? How many studies have been done on the crosswalk? Let ‘em wait till the light changes and spend the money fixing the pathetic streets.
So, Rapid City wants to spend $125,000 for a study on how to get pedestrians and bike riders across Omaha Street. Well, if the city would just make sure there are pedestrian crosslights and lanes to get from one side to the other, what else is needed?
Environmental regulations eliminated acid rain, cleaned up many a river, saved beautiful creatures facing extinction, but now we overpopulate the earth, fill the rivers with pesticides, inject undisclosed chemicals into the earth as we frack at its core and crank out solid waste made of plastic.
We have record homeless in our city, yet there are "help wanted" signs all over town. Go figure.