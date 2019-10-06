Thank you to the kind neighbor, in Enchanted Hills, who rescued our garbage can contents in the wind on Friday. Much appreciated.
I thought a couple years ago the issue of the bridge came up. They decided to spend the money on the stop lights. Now the stop lights aren't the answer, so tear them down and build the bridge that should have been built in the first place!
Wow, 490,000 people at the Sturgis rally. If my math is correct, over a 5-day period they probably used enough water to lower Pactola Lake about a foot, maybe more if they drank a lot of beer. Hope we don’t get a dry spell and run out of good water (or beer).
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you to the person that paid for my Taco John order Thursday night. It was very kind of you and I will pass it on.
Spending $125,000 for a crosswalk study is a waste of taxpayer money that should be spent on fixing streets. How about if the mayor and the council all rent a van and take a tour of the city to see how bad the streets really are instead of sitting in their comfortable chairs and making bad decisions.
When did speed limits, blinkers and common courtesy on our roadways become optional?