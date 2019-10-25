I sure find it hard to sympathize with Charles Rhines wanting to change his execution drug after he took poor Donnivan's young life in a horrible way. All these years later and justice still not served.
Does anyone think that all the money in John Thune’s war chest came from South Dakota donations. Maybe we should ask who he is beholden to and whose interests he is putting in front of South Dakotans.
You have free articles remaining.
As a parent, I admire the younger generation's decrying and addressing climate change. These qualities shame my generation’s not really addressing this problem and we should support the youth with their efforts.
Some cities with red light cameras have abandoned them for many reasons. The company they are purchased from is expensive, traffic court gets backlogged, the right to face your accuser, appeal process to the next higher court jams up the system, and most are dismissed because they aren’t heard in court in a timely fashion, to name a few.