Thank you to the RCAS for making our children’s safety a priority during the severe weather.
I saw a cow in a field chomping away at a large piece of plastic sheeting that had blown into its pasture. Innocent animals accidentally ingest plastic to the detriment of their health. I ask everyone to consider whether it is really necessary before using any plastic.
Warning. Hunting is not allowed on St. Martin Monastery private property. Thanks for respecting our wishes due to safety concerns.
The expense of hauling a marching band to a different state, hotels, meals and during a winter storm, is it really worth it all? I get fine arts are important, but at what expense should the taxpayers be footing the bills for the extracurricular activities?
Help wanted signs all over town? Thousands of us apply but are denied employment because years ago we were broke and plead guilty to a misdemeanor to avoid jail time. Within 24 hours our names are permanently on the National Crime Registry so we fail the background check and are denied employment and denied a state license to work as a professional or to start a business.