Why are we changing laws, making new laws, trying to keep counties from going broke and paying millions of dollars in legal fees so Canada can put in the XL pipeline? They should run the pipeline through their own country and stay out of ours.
We were annexed to the city of Rapid City in 2008. We do not have any street lights. Dark sky is wonderful.
Tired of all the Trump haters distorting the constitutionally mandated protocol on impeachment. Mind your manners, hold a legitimate vote of the full House, and let the chips fall where they may.
Interesting that Kristi Noem and Jason Ravnsborg backed down from their unconstitutional "riot boosting" laws that were an effort to chill free speech concerning pipeline protests. These laws were rammed through our Legislature without the usual hearings and could not be defended once challenged in court.
Thank you to the Rapid Valley Fire Department for providing safe Halloween for trick or treaters at their fire station. This is awesome.