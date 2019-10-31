If the two middle school girls would have respected an elder and authority, there would have been no issue.
As a person of mixed races (Native American/white) who worked in Rapid City Schools for 20 years with Indian programs, I am tired of the race card being used when there is an issue with the schools or police concerning a fight. If you are only looking to find fault for these problems, look closer to home.
It’s sad this whole fight has become a race war. Let’s call it what it was — a fight between two girls where the cops had to get involved.
You have free articles remaining.
Now let’s see our civic leaders conduct a “full court press” for the school bond issue like they did for the new arena. Our kids deserve nothing less.
If we need money for schools, raise the sales tax. There is no reason to put the cost on property owners. A sales tax increase lets everyone contribute to education. Plus, we get help from our tourist base.