Let’s see: My middle school-aged daughter gets into a fist fight at school, refuses a law enforcement officer’s repeated orders to stop, kicks the officer as he’s holding down the other participant in the fight, and my only concern is the fact that the officer is forced to use an open hand slap, all within the police department’s use-of-force policies, instead of why and how I raised a daughter who is so obviously prone to violence. What is wrong with this picture?
I, for one, am thankful to Gov. Noem and AG Ravnsborg for trying to protect the State and the general population from some of the distress North Dakota went through with protests and emotional puppeteers from out of state.
It turns out President Trump is not ending endless wars. After abandoning the Kurds to the Turks, he has not only moved our troops in Syria to protect the oil fields there from Isis fighters liberated when he abandoned the Kurds, he is also now sending in more troops and equipment to defend the oil fields, all without congressional approval and while at the same time sending more of our troops to Saudi Arabia.