The October 11 and 12 editions of the Rapid City Journal featured superb winter and bison photos by Adam Fondren. Double his salary — we want to keep him here!
It is absolutely easy to tell cannabis and help apart especially when the cannabis is grown for consumption. The scent of hemp and cannabis isn't even compatible. Don't use misinformation to spread your opinion in place of facts.
After years of reading this community soap box, I cannot understand the anger that some contributors feel for teachers. It's a job that many wouldn't qualify for or accept, but still they feel the need to run down the profession.
Despite the good intentions and logic, the county's massive new drunk tank, The Hope Center, the free hats & scarves program, and others have created an unintended environment of codependency that enables alcoholism, drug addictions, hopelessness and homelessness. We need to work together to break this dynamic.
There should be a time limit on the library’s public computers if there are people waiting to use them... what part of public and being civil is not being understood here?