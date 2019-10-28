When you take out any kind of loan — whether it be a home loan, car loan or student loan — you expect to pay it back, so why is there even conversation of forgiving student debt? You took out the loan with your eyes wide open and should be expected to pay it back.
The person trashing the manner in which the US House of Representatives has begun its impeachment hearings should be aware of three very important facts: 1) the US Constitution give the House the "sole" power over impeachment proceedings, 2) the House is following the rules put in place by the House when Republicans were in the majority, and 3) a federal court has already ruled that the current impeachment proceedings are legal.
Bravo to the Humane Society for creating the animal education program with Juvenile Services kids, who have now had their hearts opened back up again by taking care of and snuggling the puppies! What an amazing idea to reach into the jails and bring out the inmates for activity solely related to the betterment of others, especially considering most inmates are in for drugs, and can still turn their lives around and sometimes all it takes are lots of puppy kisses!