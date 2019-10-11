{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Thanks to Dan who was out early on Thursday in the freezing cold with his snowblower clearing my driveway and sidewalks in the 3100 block of Tomahawk Drive.

What a bad call not to cancel school Thursday. The roads were icy and visibility was poor and more than two-thirds of my students were gone. I felt like a babysitter instead of a professional teacher, because I can’t actually teach with the majority of students gone.

I wish Rapid City library leadership would end the "all day, all you can play" capability on public computers. It's near impossible to get a computer station for "real" needs. Seems the kids and grownups have nothing better to do.

I am not against helping out those in need whether it be weather-related, due to health, etc. What I am against is those that have made this a way of life. Everywhere you look there are "help wanted" signs, so get a job like the rest of us.

