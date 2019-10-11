Thanks to Dan who was out early on Thursday in the freezing cold with his snowblower clearing my driveway and sidewalks in the 3100 block of Tomahawk Drive.
What a bad call not to cancel school Thursday. The roads were icy and visibility was poor and more than two-thirds of my students were gone. I felt like a babysitter instead of a professional teacher, because I can’t actually teach with the majority of students gone.
You have free articles remaining.
I wish Rapid City library leadership would end the "all day, all you can play" capability on public computers. It's near impossible to get a computer station for "real" needs. Seems the kids and grownups have nothing better to do.
I am not against helping out those in need whether it be weather-related, due to health, etc. What I am against is those that have made this a way of life. Everywhere you look there are "help wanted" signs, so get a job like the rest of us.