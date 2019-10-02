It is time people shut their cell phones off and pay attention to what they are doing and maybe kids wouldn’t be left in cars, police going into the wrong apartment and killing the occupant, drivers hitting pedestrians or other cars ... the list goes on and on. Multi-tasking isn’t working.
Dear Senators Thune and Rounds: If you are going to remain silent on the impeachment inquiry why are we as American taxpayers paying the salaries of your communication directors? Are they sitting idly?
New parking meters in town, lots of complaints about fast-running meters and tickets. I'll be shopping online from now on!
Rapid City is rapidly becoming the Homeless Capitol of South Dakota thanks to Mayor Allender and his merry band. Why would homeless people even consider getting a job when everything is provided free for them? Sad.
All elected officials should take the 11th-grade standardized tests and report their scores to the public.
As to tourism in the Black Hills ... why is more and more always better if it is never enough?