This county must be made of money, or our county commission must think it is. $87,000 extra to the IRS and now $121,000 for a go-kart for the deputies to play with. If such a Russian contraption is needed, it should have been purchased and maintained by the state police. Somebody stop this madness.
The easiest way to get tourists to walk to Memorial Park is to have president's statues on the way and in Memorial Park instead of on Kansas City Street.
Question for Rep. Dusty Johnson, since you voted against President Trump's pullout of U.S. troops in Syria when is the right time to bring our troops home from these "endless wars? And please don't say "we have to do it right" because no one can explain what that means.
You have free articles remaining.
Is the reason people aren’t being hired is because they can’t pass a drug test? Must mean that we working stiffs must work even harder to support them, too.
Very disappointed the city could not see its way to continue to provide free parking for handicapped drivers or families transporting handicapped children/adults downtown except for two-hour non-metered spaces left.