What is it going to take to get the mayor and city leaders to listen to the voting public? The crosswalk at Omaha is not a critical need but a wish list item.
According to the Rapid City Council president, Omaha is a state road and the city has no jurisdiction over it. So for the city to spend $125,000 is a waste of money, unless they agree beforehand to pay the city back.
The city doesn't need to spend six figures on a study to tell us if we need a 10-figure construction project so pedestrians don't have to wait 45 seconds for the light to change.
We noticed the Rapid Valley Fire Department is having its annual pancake feed fundraiser. We wish they would use some proceeds to reduce their burdensome 20-year bond which property taxpayers are having to pay year after year.
If the city doesn't repair the street at Main and Mountain View, it will turn to gravel.
What's the carbon footprint of the alcohol industry, both amateur and professional sports, and the entertainment industry? If we were really interested in saving the planet shouldn't we stop these?