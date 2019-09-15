I would like to give a shout out to the Sturgis Police officer who went above the call of duty on Sept 12. It was about 3 p.m. when we noticed a funeral procession headed to the national cemetery. The police officer had stopped his car to direct traffic, and was standing outside of his car at full attention and saluting the procession. The wind was blowing and it was raining hard. The officer never wavered until the last car was passed.
The article in Sunday’s paper on WWII veteran Lloyd Brandt was amazing. Being unaware of the life these veterans experienced, being referred to as The Greatest Generation is so appropriate. I’m looking forward to reading more articles featuring our Greatest Generation.
What could possibly be the reason that John Roberts, Greg Strommen, Chad Lewis or Darla Drew missed such an important city council meeting when the vote was on our taxes?
You have free articles remaining.
To the bicycling man in the red shirt who pedaled right through the red light at Sixth and St. Joe Sunday morning — if you're going to ride on the road then follow the rules of the road. You are making all bicyclists look bad.
I’m glad to see the civic center boondoggle will stop all electrical power usage when the Black Hills Power boondoggle wind farm near Cheyenne is not producing power. Maybe it will show the unreliability of wind energy.