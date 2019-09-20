If Trump can block/change California's car pollution standards, then Noem cannot block a federally approved farm bill that supports hemp as a legal crop.
I want to thank the Patriots sophomore softball coach and the team for helping me get up when I fell at the Parkview softball complex. I tripped on a picnic table leg and they rushed to help me get up.
A hand out rather than a hand up has become a way of life in Rapid City. More and more homeless people are coming to our city to live every day. Sad.
I think to freeze property taxes for people over 65 is reasonable. They would always pay taxes just no further tax hikes for those on a fixed income.
Most science tells us the Earth has been here 4.5 Billion years. And a host of Democrats want me to believe the world will end In 11 years unless I vote Democrat. This is the best the DNC can do?
With the billions of dollars Saudi Arabia has spent on military weapons you would think they could handle their own defense issues. Why should our military be put in harm's way and our tax dollars be spent to defend a very wealthy country?