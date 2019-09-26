What a truly inspiring story about 18-year-old Caleb "Bert" Barber in the Friday edition of the Journal and how he started his own automotive repair shop. Good luck to you lad and here's wishing you all the best as you rise in the business world.
It's petty to punish local businesses because it makes you mad that you can’t park right in front of them for free.
Pretty sad when you can afford a trailer, but city and state regulations won't let you get it into a trailer court because its older than 20 years — and they wonder why the number of homeless is rising.
Nearly 100% of the world's scientists agree that climate change both exists and is a crisis. Denial of climate change at this point is a willful rejection of reality — there's no point in reading, writing, and math when you can't eat, breath or survive.
Quit listening to the secular scientists about global warming; there have always been hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, etc. Some of the worst storm years are long ago in the past.