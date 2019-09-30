Have you seen Main Street and St. Joe since the veterans banners have been put up? All the photographs and history behind them will bring a tear to your eyes. A special thank you to Bill Casper for putting all this together for Rapid City!
Today’s youth—and society in general—face more threat from social media and cultural rot than they ever will from climate change.
Senators Thune and Rounds your silence speaks volumes about Trump's admitted contact with a foreign leader soliciting negative information about a political opponent. Though the investigation is not over, one day you will realize you were elected to support the U.S. Constitution and our country not a political party.
How many tacos would Taco Johns on Haines have to sell to fix the huge pot holes in their driveway. There are other options for food on Haines.
Investigating the President's efforts to pressure Ukraine into attacking one of the President's political rivals is not the same as the Mueller Report. This time the evidence against the President comes in the form of a transcript of his call to the President of the Ukraine.
It is time to buy more canned goods, bottled water and gold. The first act of civil war has taken place. Behold the battle has begun.