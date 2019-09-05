My opinion about the meters is “I like them." I can find a parking space easier. I do feel it is because store owners are not taking the spaces. Maybe I’m wrong. Still seems to be people downtown.
The Sept. 4 letter to the editor fails to mention the most popular and likely most damaging drug on the planet — alcohol. It is the king of gateway drugs and any discussion of the "war on drugs" not including alcohol is just ignorant.
Do you realize ATVs are licensed? We pay taxes like you do to use the road. A few may be unlicensed but most carry the same license as motorcycles.
Increasing gun ownership is the only proven method of reducing gun violence. Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire rank as the safest states in the nation because they champion constitutional carry, a way to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
Another mass murder and again they probe "why"? Because it is so easy to get an assault weapon and cause carnage on your way out.