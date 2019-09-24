From the RC Journal’s article, it costs $22,500 to cap wells left open by drillers. Why wouldn’t state regulations require bonds in that amount for each well drilled?
The arts contingency funding has been cut due to "failing systems" at the Dahl, Mayor Allender stated. The Dahl and Journey Museum have always been listed as government buildings and were a separate line item in the budget. How is a government bailout of failing systems at city-owned buildings supporting arts organizations in Rapid City?
You do realize that when the Constitution says "Congress shall create no laws limiting religion" that means all religions (or the lack thereof), not just Christianity — right?
The Special Olympics softball tournament last weekend was amazing. I was impressed with the sportsmanship and selflessness that the young ladies on the SWAT softball team and their coaches displayed during Saturday's games.
While we should not do stupid things to our air and water, worrying about climate change is a fool’s endeavor. Without global warming, Rapid City would still be buried under 2 miles of ice.