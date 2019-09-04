I recently bought a pair of hemp shorts from Patagonia, and I'm addicted to wearing them. I hope I don't get pulled over and they decide to check my drawers.
The city says there are few places scooters can be used legally. The same can be said about the raw sewage they dump at the airport. The mayor and council should read Matthew 7:3-5.
Given the Rapid City council vote to increase property taxes, it is time for a local ballot initiative to cap property taxes at the current rate or lower.
Minnesota’s Hands Free and Slowpoke laws are working. When will South Dakota legislators pass laws to protect other drivers and pedestrians? If you have been run over by a person texting as I have, the importance of this kind of law is obvious.
If every good citizen would pick up a piece of litter as they walk the streets and pathways of our beautiful city, it would make an impact. In many cases, there are trash cans nearby.
When I am elected president, everything will be free to everyone, but everyone will have to work so they can be taxed at 98% of their income to pay for all the free stuff. All that is free is not always free.