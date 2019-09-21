Senators Thune and Rounds, executive orders, directives and budget reallocation are actions of a monarchy, not a democracy. Please do what you were elected to do — oversee and legislate, not rubber stamp and ignore.
The economy is slipping because taxpayers are running out of extra money due to upcoming tax increases and price increases without a guarantee of a salary increase to cover the new expenses.
The NY Fed has pumped more than $200 billion into the system this week. Do you ever wonder where they keep that kind of money, how they got it to start with, and who is going to make sure it gets repaid?
Global warming activists are overlooking the driving force behind their agenda — their egos. Imagine the arrogance and delusion of grandeur needed to believe man can permanently alter an entire planet's climate; it boggles the reasonable mind.
Oh no, we’re all going to get windmill cancer. Please, if you are not working toward a solution to our climate crisis, just stay out of the way — some of us care about what we are leaving to our children and future generations.