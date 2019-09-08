Unlike what a person said in "two cents" yesterday, numerous studies show that of the people who are suicidal, 80% can be saved with common interventions. It is easy access to a gun that makes impulse suicide kill so many people that could be saved. (Science 23 August 2019, p.725)
How wonderful it is to have great neighbors. A sincere thank you to Frank and Judy and their grandson for the beautiful garden-grown vegetables. It was a very nice treat.
So if I buy an all-electric car and drive it on the streets and bridges I will be paying zero dollars in gas taxes to help pay for the roads I am using.
When your dog pees on my lawn and/or plants, every other dog has to mark the spot. Please take them to a dog park where they can mark to their heart's desire.
You say you are a Christian, Pro-Life, conservative against free school lunches for hungry children. You are not a True Christian or Pro-Life.
Vaping was claimed to be a less unhealthy alternative to smoking, but I don't recall anyone dying from smoking within a few months of starting.