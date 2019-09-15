The real outrage over the City Council's vote to raise taxes is not that there were Council members absent. The outrage is that a mere majority of a quorum can raise taxes, and not a majority (or 2/3 majority) of the entire Council.
You want God in our schools but you don't want to feed hungry children? This is exactly why people don't want Christianity to influence decisions that apply to everyone.
Since Trump is so gung ho about rolling back environmental protections for wetlands and ridding us of so many pesky environmental regulations, why not get rid of all vehicle and factory emission regulations put in place since the '70s. Also bald eagles, California condors and whooping cranes seem expendable, so let’s get rid of the Endangered Species Act as well.
I bet South Dakota republican farmers are feeling pretty foolish about now ... first they voted in Trump and tariffs and now, failed farms. Then they followed up by electing Mother Noem who’s gonna protect them from evil money crops ... namely, hemp. Who ya gonna vote for in 2020?
So if they have not been able to keep guns out of the hands of bad guys, how is taking guns from the good guys going to keep everyone safe?