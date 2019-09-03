So many times the mayor is blamed for all the ills of the city, like poor streets, etc., but the blame for all is the voters failing to research the candidates and voting for the best instead of the incumbent who is not going to change. A voter turnout for the city elections should be around 75& -85% of registered voters if they care enough to complain!
The thousands of foam lunch trays that Rapid City Area Schools is taking to the landfill is disgusting and must be reevaluated. What are we teaching our children about being responsible stewards of Mother Earth?
Here's an idea for the new National Forest land: let's put all the ATVers on it so the rest of us can have our peaceful Black Hills back.
State government is getting more and more like the federal government. The state will take our tax money and then give it back to us if we do what the state wants.
Our farmers need to thank Kristi Noem for saving them from the evils of the Hemp industry that is "expected to top $1.8 billion by 2022." Is there anyone who doesn't realize she just skipped the next big thing for agriculture?
Grade schoolers means no cellphones.