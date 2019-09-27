The Journal's recent headline states that income inequality is at a 50-year high. You can't judge how an economy is doing by how rich the richest are — more people are struggling than ever before and they need to vote.
The release of the "Joker" is another example of the hypocrisy of the Hollywood progressive elites. They want to take away our 2nd Amendment rights but make millions from the most violent, psychotic movies.
A sincere thank you to the people and Walmart staff who came to our aid after my husband took a hard fall in the parking lot. He is now recovering from a broken hip. The ambulance crew was great, too.
Actually, the Constitution says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion...” Thomas Jefferson wrote about a “wall of separation between church and state” in his letter to the Danbury Baptist Association (1802), which was our founders' intent when drafting the Constitution.
I do not question the integrity of any scientist, but I do believe man is arrogant to think they can change climate. Even if possible, interfering with our environment could cause unintended consequences.